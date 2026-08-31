Polish intelligence agency probes fire at factory making drones for Ukraine Fire broke out overnight at factory producing drone components for Polish, Ukrainian militaries

Poland's counterintelligence and counterterrorism agency on Monday initiated a probe into an overnight fire that broke out at a factory producing drone components for the Polish and Ukrainian militaries, according to broadcaster TVP World.

Agencies are reportedly investigating whether an arsonist caused the fire at the facility in the southern city of Skarzysko-Kamienna, which is operated by one of Poland's largest privately owned defense companies.

Unconfirmed reports cited by Polish news outlet Onet said surveillance footage showed a masked man on the factory premises at the time of the incident.

The defense firm WB Group said the fire was "minor," while a government spokesperson said the incident was being taken “extremely seriously.”

“ABW (Internal Security Agency) officers are working to determine whether this could be considered an act of sabotage or not,” spokesman Jacek Dobrzynski reportedly told broadcaster TVN24.

No one was reported to be injured during the fire, while the extent of the damage is still being evaluated.

"All procedures and safety systems worked as they should, and the fire was quickly extinguished," WB Group further reaffirmed.

It noted that the facility will resume operations once the necessary formalities are completed.