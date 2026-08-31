Order covers Dutch chipmaker’s stakes in 4 Chinese subsidiaries, remains in effect until August 2029

Chinese court freezes over $300M in Nexperia assets amid Wingtech dispute Order covers Dutch chipmaker’s stakes in 4 Chinese subsidiaries, remains in effect until August 2029

A Chinese court has frozen more than 2.14 billion yuan ($300 million) in assets belonging to Dutch chipmaker Nexperia and its equipment unit amid an ongoing ownership dispute with Chinese parent company Wingtech Technology.

The Dongguan Intermediate People’s Court ordered the seizure, detention or freezing of the assets following an asset-preservation request filed by Wingtech and its subsidiary Yucheng Holding, according to a Wingtech filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The measures cover Nexperia’s 100% stakes in Nexperia Semiconductor China, Nexperia Semiconductor Wuxi and Nexperia Semiconductor Shanghai, as well as its 99% holding in Nexperia Semiconductor Technology Shanghai.

The court also froze Nexperia’s equipment unit’s entire stake in its Wuxi-based subsidiary.

The equity freezes took effect between Aug. 20 and Aug. 25 and will remain in force until August 2029, the filing said.

Wingtech and Yucheng filed a lawsuit in May against Nexperia, its holding and equipment companies and three executives, seeking 8 billion yuan in damages.

The Chinese companies allege that the defendants implemented or assisted in enforcing what they described as “discriminatory restrictive measures” imposed by the Netherlands.

The dispute began after Dutch authorities intervened in Nexperia in 2025, citing concerns that technology, funds and production assets could be transferred abroad.

A Dutch business court subsequently suspended Nexperia’s chief executive and placed voting rights linked to Wingtech’s shareholding under independent management.

Although the Dutch government later suspended its intervention order, Wingtech has yet to regain voting control of the semiconductor producer.

Nexperia manufactures chips widely used in automobiles, consumer electronics and industrial equipment.

The ownership dispute has strained relations between China and the Netherlands and previously disrupted some of the chipmaker’s international shipments.