Norwegian public services targeted by cyberattack

Several public services in Norway have been targeted by cyberattacks since Monday, broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday.

The Norwegian Digitalisation Agency (Digdir) told NRK that the attack began overnight Monday and continued with “undiminished force.”

As the attack had been ongoing for around 30 hours, 10 services were reportedly affected by the problems.

The incident reportedly marked the third denial-of-service attack Digdir had been subjected to in the past nine weeks.

“What is special about this latest attack, which has now been ongoing for a day, is that it is two to three times larger than what we experienced last time,” press officer Are Kvistad told NRK.

While the authorities do not wish to speculate on who is behind the attack, Kvistad said it could take time for all systems to be fully operational even after the attack is stopped and the problems are resolved.

Authorities further noted that hackers do not have access to the sensitive information stored in the systems.

