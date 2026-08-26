Person in Utrecht contracted virus locally, says National Institute for Public Health and Environment

Netherlands reports 1st West Nile virus death since latest outbreak Person in Utrecht contracted virus locally, says National Institute for Public Health and Environment

A person in the Dutch province of Utrecht has died after contracting West Nile virus in the Netherlands, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported Wednesday, citing the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

The person died in hospital after contracting the virus locally.

The virus was detected in the Netherlands last week for the first time since 2020, when it was identified in a blood donor in Utrecht who had not recently traveled abroad.

It is not known whether the blood donor is the same person who died.

RIVM has detected West Nile virus this year in the provinces of Utrecht, North Brabant and South Holland.

Two other patients infected with the virus remain in hospital.

West Nile virus primarily affects humans, horses and birds and is transmitted by mosquitoes.

Around 80% of people infected with the virus develop no symptoms, while about 19% experience flu-like symptoms and 1% develop neurological symptoms.