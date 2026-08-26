Geneva police watchdog calls for action to prevent racial profiling Mediator calls for measures to improve police-public relations, complaint procedures

Geneva’s independent police mediation body called for institutional measures to prevent racial profiling and strengthen public confidence in law enforcement, Swissinfo reported Wednesday.

The mediator, which handles disputes between Geneva police and members of the public, published the recommendations as it marked its 10th anniversary.

It called for clearer procedures for handling complaints, including ensuring that officers formally register complaints when people insist on filing them.

The report also highlighted the importance of police conduct during interactions with the public, particularly during identity checks, saying such encounters can have lasting effects on trust in police.

It recommended that officers avoid dehumanizing language and maintain respectful communication.

The body also called for particular care when dealing with minors, including conducting interviews in appropriate settings and avoiding approaches that could intimidate young people.

It recommended greater privacy during conversations at police stations and said people should be informed when they are deprived of their liberty.

People seeking to file complaints may be told about other ways of pursuing their cases, but such information should be provided clearly and respectfully, the report said.

The mediator also called for monitoring of the recommendations to ensure their implementation.

More than 130 people contacted the body in 2025, while nearly 70 cases were opened.

Most complaints came from members of the public, while 12 cases were initiated following requests from the Geneva police command.

Around 30 cases remained ongoing, while more than 70 were closed during the year.

Most cases were resolved within four months.

