'The services will be given more powers to respond more quickly and targetedly to evident adversaries,' defense minister says

Netherlands moves to give security services more powers 'The services will be given more powers to respond more quickly and targetedly to evident adversaries,' defense minister says

The Dutch Cabinet plans to give move powers to country's intelligence services due to China, Russia and Iran, public broadcaster NOS reported on Friday.

A legislative proposal from the Cabinet said intelligence services AIVD and MIVD will be given more powers to track down and tackle "obvious adversaries."

"The services will be given more powers to respond more quickly and targetedly to evident adversaries. But the oversight body will continue to monitor," Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said.

The services will no longer need to ask for prior permission to track an individual hacker.

If Russia’s secret service is deemed an adversary, Dutch intelligence agencies can target its hackers, subject to oversight.

The law also allows security services to work more closely with Dutch companies and organizations and warn them of threats from adversaries.

The new rules also facilitate information sharing between the armed forces, intelligence services and other government agencies.

