7 charged with damaging Trump’s Scottish golf resort, indictment cites ‘terrorist connection’ Turnberry clubhouse graffitied, golf course damaged in March 2025 action linked to Gaza

Seven people have been charged with alleged "malicious damage" after US President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Scotland was vandalized in an action linked to the conflict in Gaza, the Guardian reported Friday.

Kieran Robson, 35, Uzma Bashir, 56, Ricky Southall, 34, Autumn Taylor Ward, 22, Rebecca Sian Davies, 29, John Moxley, 58, and Dylan Chiaramello, 24, are due to appear in a Scottish court Monday.

The indictment, seen by the Guardian, states that the offence will be proved to have been "aggravated by reason of having a terrorist connection."

The charges relate to an incident at the Ayrshire resort on March 8, 2025, when the clubhouse was graffitied and parts of the golf course were dug up.

The words “Gaza is not 4 sale” were painted on the course.

The indictment alleges that the seven defendants "did maliciously damage" to property by digging up turf, spraying glyphosate or a similar substance on fairways and greens, and painting buildings and signposts.

It also alleges that political and offensive slogans were painted on grass, buildings, walls and pillars, while a political slogan was scored into the turf.

The indictment further alleges that a sprinkler system was damaged, causing flooding and that a light was damaged.

Weeks after the incident, Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that he had been informed British authorities "caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry."

"They did serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly," Trump said. "You cannot let things like this attack happen."

The charges come in the same week that the Trump administration announced sanctions against Palestine Action, designating the UK-based group a "transnational terror group."

The group was already proscribed under UK terrorism laws by the British government in July 2025.