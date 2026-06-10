Nordic-Baltic leaders stress security cooperation after surge in drone incidents over region

Lithuanian premier says drone incidents highlight need for stronger NATO eastern flank Nordic-Baltic leaders stress security cooperation after surge in drone incidents over region

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said recent drone incursions over the Baltic states highlight the need for a stronger NATO presence along the alliance's eastern flank, according to LRT.

"Recent drone incidents underscore the importance of a strong NATO presence and credible deterrence across the alliance's entire eastern flank," Ruginiene said after a summit of Nordic-Baltic leaders in Tallinn on Tuesday.

Her remarks came after several recent airspace violations in the Baltic region.

On Monday, French fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission shot down a drone spotted over Latvia.

Ruginiene said Ukraine's experience in dealing with such threats offers valuable lessons for the region.

The leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed regional security, defense cooperation, and continued support for Ukraine during the summit.