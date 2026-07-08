'I don't regret anything I've done,' premier says regarding tension with US president

Italy's Meloni says she has common interests with Trump, citing Western interests 'I don't regret anything I've done,' premier says regarding tension with US president

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday that she had no regrets about her political engagement with US President Donald Trump, stressing that her approach was driven by a commitment to strengthening unity within the Western alliance.

"I don't regret anything I've done," Meloni said at a news conference following the NATO summit in Ankara, in response to questions about whether she regretted the political investment she made in her relationship with Trump.

"I made this political investment out of my conviction in the unity of the West," she added, according to ANSA news agency.

Meloni said her approach was not a strategy adopted specifically after Trump's return to the political scene, but rather a broader method she applies in her relations with international partners.

"It's not a strategy I implemented with Trump's arrival, but one I have with all my interlocutors," she said.

The premier noted that she shares common positions with Trump on issues, including migration and opposition to "woke culture."

"Things are going as we've seen, but I'm not changing my mind," said Meloni.

She added that her policy was guided by Italy's and Europe's national interests, particularly the need to reinforce cooperation among Western countries.

Meloni's remarks came after Trump renewed his public dispute Sunday by posting an edited image on Truth Social suggesting she was overly interested in him, writing: "Restraining order needed."

Last month, Trump claimed Meloni "begged" to be in a photo with him at a G7 summit. Meloni rejected the allegation as "completely fabricated," adding: "Italy and I never beg."​​​​​​​