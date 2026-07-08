Israeli army demolishes Palestinian home, arrests 20 in occupied West Bank Israel also issues demolition order for Palestinian school in Hebron

The Israeli army demolished a Palestinian home and issued a demolition order for a school in the West Bank on Wednesday, as troops detained over 20 Palestinians in military raids across the occupied territory.

An Israeli force raided the town of Idhna in Hebron in the southern West Bank, and began demolishing a home there for allegedly lacking a building permit, Hamza al-Batran, a cousin of the homeowner, told Anadolu.

He said the house was built about 12 years ago and that its owner had been completing the final works to prepare it for living.

Israeli authorities also issued a demolition notice for a Palestinian school in Hebron province within 14 days.

The demolition notice against Al-Rifaiya Challenge Basic School 1 “represents a dangerous escalation and part of the systematic targeting of the education sector,” the Palestinian Education Ministry said in a statement.

“Demolishing the school will deprive students of educational, recreational, and psychosocial support activities usually held during the summer break,” it said.

Jibril Dababseh, public relations director at the Education Directorate in Yatta, told Anadolu that the school is located south of the village of Al-Deirat, and administratively falls under the Khallat al-Maiya municipality.

Al-Rifaiya school was established in 2016 and currently serves about 200 students, he added.

He said about 10 additional schools face the risk of receiving demolition notices, risking depriving about 1,000 students of education.

Palestinian and Israeli rights groups say Israeli authorities impose strict restrictions that prevent Palestinians from obtaining building permits in the West Bank, especially in Area C.

Under the Oslo II Accord, signed in 1995 between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the occupied West Bank is divided into three areas.

Area A is under full Palestinian control, Area B is under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control, while Area C is under full Israeli control and makes up about 60% of the occupied West Bank.

Home demolitions are contrary to international humanitarian law, as the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 prohibits the destruction of civilian property except in cases of absolute military necessity.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army rounded up more than 20 Palestinians in military raids across the occupied West Bank, including a young man who was shot by soldiers near Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated a young man who was shot with live fire in the thigh at a military checkpoint between Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

The society said paramedics provided first aid at the scene, but Israeli soldiers forced them to move the wounded man to the checkpoint before arresting him from inside an ambulance.

The Prisoners’ Media Office said Israeli forces arrested about 20 Palestinians in several cities across the West Bank.

The West Bank has seen escalating attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers since October 2023, killing 1,179 Palestinians and injuring about 12,666 others, in addition to the arrest of around 24,000, according to official figures.