Italy to reopen embassy in Tehran on Friday Reopening follows months of closure amid regional tensions, Foreign Minister says

Italy will reopen its embassy in Tehran on Friday, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Wednesday, according to the ANSA news agency.

“Our embassy in Tehran will reopen on Friday,” Tajani said during Question Time in parliament.

The announcement comes after Italy temporarily closed its diplomatic mission in the Iranian capital earlier this year amid regional tensions.

Tajani said the Italian ambassador, along with diplomats and staff from the Foreign Ministry, would return to Tehran as part of the reopening process.

He described recent understandings between the US and Iran as an “encouraging development” and said there was a “glimmer of peace” in the Middle East that should not be wasted.

The foreign minister also said he would speak later with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and that Italy was ready to support efforts to turn the US-Iran understanding into lasting peace.

Tajani stressed the importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was vital for the Italian economy.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce in April through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement Monday to end the war. The accord is expected to be formally signed Friday in Switzerland.