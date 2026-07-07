Suspects face charges of espionage, unauthorized disclosure of restricted information, unauthorized access to computer systems

Italian authorities arrest 2 in alleged Russian espionage case in Rome Suspects face charges of espionage, unauthorized disclosure of restricted information, unauthorized access to computer systems

Italian authorities have arrested two people in Rome on suspicion of spying for Russia, with prosecutors alleging that classified information was exchanged for money, ANSA news agency reported Tuesday.

The main suspect is a 59-year-old former member of Italy’s intelligence services and a former non-commissioned officer in the Carabinieri.

Prosecutors allege that he gathered sensitive information on behalf of a suspected Russian intelligence operative who enjoys diplomatic immunity in Italy.

Investigators said the suspect obtained information through six sources, including four active-duty military personnel, all of whom are under investigation.

In total, seven people are implicated in the case.

Besides the two people arrested, five other suspects, including the four military personnel, are under investigation over allegations including procuring information related to state security, political or military espionage, disclosure of state secrets and disclosure of information whose release was prohibited.

The investigation, led jointly by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Rome Military Prosecutor’s Office, began in May 2025.

According to the Carabinieri’s Special Operations Group (ROS), investigators conducted surveillance, monitoring, searches and forensic examinations of electronic devices during the probe.

The two suspects face allegations including espionage involving protected information, unauthorized disclosure of restricted information and unauthorized access to computer and telecommunications systems.

Italian authorities have not publicly identified the suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.