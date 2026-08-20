'Ireland stands by the ICC and remains committed to protecting the Court’s independence,' says Foreign Ministry

Ireland 'deeply' regrets latest US sanctions targeting International Criminal Court 'Ireland stands by the ICC and remains committed to protecting the Court’s independence,' says Foreign Ministry

Ireland has said it "deeply" regretted US sanctions against the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and a senior lawyer in the prosecutor's office.

"Ireland deeply regrets the latest US sanctions against ICC President (Tomoko) Akane and a senior trial lawyer (Abdoulaye Seye)," the Irish Foreign Ministry wrote on US social media platform X on Wednesday.

It said the escalation in measures against the ICC "only serves to harm" the most vulnerable victims who seek justice.

"Ireland stands by the ICC and remains committed to protecting the Court’s independence," added the ministry.

The measures are part of sanctions against the ICC imposed by US President Donald Trump in February 2025.

On Wednesday, the ICC strongly rejected the new sanctions, describing them as "flagrant attacks" on judicial independence.

The court added that nine of its 18 judges, both of its deputy prosecutors, its former prosecutor, and one staff member are all under US sanctions. ​​​​​​​

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed solidarity with the court on Wednesday, saying they stand firmly with the ICC, Akane, and court officials.

"The ICC helps deliver justice to the victims of some of the world's most horrific crimes. To carry out this essential work, its judges and officials must be able to act independently and without external pressure," they wrote on X.​​​​​​​