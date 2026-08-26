- Move marks clear break with former Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s more Moscow-friendly foreign policy

Hungary’s new government designates Russia as ‘threat’ - Move marks clear break with former Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s more Moscow-friendly foreign policy

Hungary’s new government, which took office in May, has designated Russia as a “threat” in a newly adopted official document.

The document, published in the Hungarian Official Gazette overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, was prepared for the UN General Assembly and signed by Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

It sets out guidelines for the Hungarian delegation at the UN General Assembly in September.

“Hungary condemns Russian military aggression, unreservedly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, and recognizes Ukraine’s right to self-defense,” the document states.

It continues: “Russia's behavior poses a threat to Hungary, Europe, and the global order, and also puts the Hungarian minority living in the Carpathian region in serious danger.”

At the same time, the new government emphasizes in the document that it “supports all efforts aimed at conducting negotiations with a view to achieving lasting peace and long-term security guarantees.”

The condemnation of Russia represents a clear break with the foreign policy approach of the previous government under Viktor Orban, which had pursued a more Moscow-friendly course.

In March, EU leaders sharply criticized then-Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for blocking a €90 billion ($103 billion) loan package intended for Ukraine.

They accused him of “undermining the unity and credibility of the Union.”