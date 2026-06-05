'There have been repeated isolated attacks on military and civilian targets in the region, which cannot be ruled out in the future' says Foreign Office

Germany issues advisory discouraging travel to Bahrain, Kuwait amid Middle East tensions 'There have been repeated isolated attacks on military and civilian targets in the region, which cannot be ruled out in the future' says Foreign Office

Germany's Foreign Office on Friday issued advisories discouraging travel to Bahrain and Kuwait amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

The Foreign Office said the regional security situation remains "highly volatile" and “strongly” advised against travel to Bahrain.

"A further escalation of the security situation in the region, including significant restrictions on air traffic, cannot be ruled out," the travel advisory noted.

Travel to Kuwait has also been discouraged due to airstrikes from Iran.

"Since the announcement of the ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran on April 8, 2026, there have been repeated isolated attacks on military and civilian targets in the region, which cannot be ruled out in the future," the Foreign Office said in both advisories.

It noted that a resurgence of armed conflict in the region, along with a deterioration of the security situation in Bahrain and Kuwait and restrictions on air traffic, cannot be ruled out.

The warning follows an announcement Wednesday by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard that it targeted a US base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, reportedly in retaliation for a US strike on an Iranian communications tower.

The same day, one person was killed and more than 60 were injured in a strike on Kuwait's international airport, local officials said.

The attacks prompted Kuwait to declare two Iranian diplomats "persona non grata."​​​​​​​