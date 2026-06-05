Canada, European allies urge restraint in Lebanon, call on Israel to halt military escalation Joint statement backs ceasefire efforts, calls for Hezbollah disarmament, urges Israel to respect Lebanon's sovereignty

Canada and a group of European and allied countries on Friday expressed concern over escalating hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, calling on all parties to uphold the ceasefire and avoid actions that could further destabilize Lebanon.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, Australia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, along with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, urged "maximum restraint" and stressed the need to protect civilians.

“We express our profound concern over the continued escalation of hostilities in Lebanon and welcome ongoing efforts to implement the ceasefire,” the statement said.

The ministers voiced support for the Lebanese government's efforts to extend state authority across the country in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, including strengthening state institutions and security forces.

They also called for the disarmament of Hezbollah, saying the group “must cease its attacks on Israel.”

At the same time, the signatories urged Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“All parties must respect international law, including international humanitarian law. In this regard, we call on Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to stop its military escalation,” the statement said.

The ministers encouraged continued diplomatic engagement, including efforts led by the United States and international partners, aimed at achieving a negotiated path toward long-term stability and security for both Lebanon and Israel.

“The people of Lebanon and Israel have the right to live in peace, security and dignity, free from the threat of renewed conflict,” they added.​​​​​​​