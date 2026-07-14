Wadephul says the High North is vital to Europe’s security and prosperity, with key maritime and air routes, undersea cables, and energy supplies

German FM Wadephul calls for stronger NATO deterrence in the Arctic during Norway visit Wadephul says the High North is vital to Europe’s security and prosperity, with key maritime and air routes, undersea cables, and energy supplies

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called Tuesday for bolstered NATO deterrence along the alliance’s northern flank, warning of Russia’s expanding military footprint in the Arctic.

“Russia is continuing to expand its military presence here in the Arctic and is attempting to increase its influence in the region,” Wadephul said at a joint news conference in Bodo with his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide.

Wadephul stressed that security in the High North is vital for all of Europe, noting the region’s strategic undersea cables, critical infrastructure, maritime routes and air corridors that supply Germany and the continent.

“Whether it’s maritime and air routes, undersea cables, energy supplies, or critical raw materials: Issues concerning our security, our prosperity, and our climate are determined in the High North,” he said. “That is why the security of the High North is also our security.”

He described Norway as “NATO’s early warning radar” in the region and called on allies to strengthen deterrence and defense posture with a sharper focus on developments in the High North and the Arctic.

During the visit, Wadephul and Eide toured the Norwegian Armed Forces headquarters in Bodo. They were also scheduled to visit NATO’s Combined Air Operations Center that coordinates air operations across the Baltic Sea, the High North and North Atlantic.