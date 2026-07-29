Decree accuses Fedorova of acting as 'relay for disinformation campaigns directed by the Russian authorities' with the aim of 'destabilizing public order'

France issues deportation order against Russian journalist Xenia Fedorova Decree accuses Fedorova of acting as 'relay for disinformation campaigns directed by the Russian authorities' with the aim of 'destabilizing public order'

France has issued a ministerial deportation order against Russian journalist and former RT France chief Xenia Fedorova, accusing her of spreading Kremlin propaganda, local media reported Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the measure following an initial report by French daily Liberation, according to Le Parisien.

The decree said Fedorova’s conduct “undermines the fundamental interests of the State” and that her continued presence in France constitutes “a particularly serious and current threat to public order.”

It accused the journalist of acting as “a relay for disinformation campaigns directed by the Russian authorities” with the aim of “destabilizing public order” in France.

Fedorova currently appears as a columnist across several French media outlets owned by conservative billionaire Vincent Bollore, including CNews, the Journal du Dimanche, JDNews and Europe 1.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot previously described her as a “certified propagandist who serves as a conduit for Kremlin disinformation.”

Fedorova formerly headed RT France, the French branch of the Russian state-backed broadcaster. The European Union banned RT and Sputnik in 2022 following the outbreak of the Ukraine war.