France bans public alcohol consumption in Paris amid extreme heat wave

French authorities banned alcohol consumption in public spaces in Paris on Friday and imposed restrictions on takeaway alcohol sales as an exceptional heat wave continues to overwhelm hospitals and emergency services across the country.

Paris Police Prefect Patrice Faure announced that drinking alcohol in public places would be prohibited from noon Friday until 7 am Saturday, with the same restrictions applying from Saturday noon until Sunday morning, BFMTV reported.

Takeaway alcohol sales are also banned from 6 pm to 7 am on both nights. The measures do not apply to alcohol consumed inside bars, cafes, and restaurants or on their terraces.

Authorities said the restrictions were introduced to reduce the risk of dehydration and heatstroke, warning that alcohol significantly worsens the effects of extreme heat.

Officials also said the measures were intended to ease pressure on emergency medical services and hospitals, which have seen a sharp rise in heat-related cases.

The decree cited the activation of the highest level of France's Orsan emergency health plan, allowing hospitals to reinforce staffing, strengthen coordination across the health system and postpone non-urgent procedures if necessary.

According to Faure, hospitals in Paris and the surrounding region are “overwhelmed,” while firefighters and emergency responders are already under considerable strain due to the surge in heat-related interventions.

Similar restrictions have also been introduced or extended in several other cities and departments under the highest heat alert, including Bordeaux, Lyon and Marseille, where local authorities have banned public alcohol consumption.

France has been experiencing one of its earliest and most intense heat waves on record, with temperatures exceeding 40C in some areas this week.

Meteo-France placed 72 departments under its highest-level red heat alert on Thursday before forecasting a slight improvement on Friday, while 61 departments were expected to remain under the warning.

Authorities continued to urge residents, particularly older people, children and those with underlying health conditions, to avoid strenuous outdoor activity, stay hydrated and seek cooler environments as exceptionally high temperatures persist.