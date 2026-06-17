EU holds about 9% of global semiconductor market, well below its 2030 target of 20%

Europe making digital gains but still far from 2030 targets, report says EU holds about 9% of global semiconductor market, well below its 2030 target of 20%

The European Commission's latest State of the Digital Decade report shows that the EU has made steady progress toward its 2030 digital transformation targets, but warns that structural gaps must be urgently addressed to maintain momentum.

Published on Wednesday, the fourth annual report assesses progress across key areas, including digital infrastructure, business adoption of advanced technologies, digital skills, and the digitalization of public services.

According to the report, 96.8% of EU households now have access to basic 5G coverage, marking significant progress in connectivity.

However, the EU Commission said deployment of fibre-to-the-premises networks and high-capacity spectrum bands continues to lag behind targets.

Nearly one in five companies has adopted artificial intelligence, a 48% increase compared with the previous year.

The healthcare sector was cited as a leading example of AI integration, particularly in medical imaging and diagnostics.

Despite these gains, significant gaps remain.

The EU holds just 9% of the global semiconductor market, far below its 20% target for 2030.

Computing capacity is also insufficient to meet projected demand, while cybersecurity dependency on non-EU suppliers persists.

A separate Eurobarometer survey cited in the report shows strong public backing for EU digital policy, with 79% of Europeans identifying it as a top priority.

The survey also found widespread support for greater digital sovereignty, with 85% favoring investment in EU-based infrastructure and 82% supporting reduced reliance on non-EU technology providers.

On artificial intelligence, 80% of respondents supported strict regulation, even if it limits developers.

Meanwhile, 92% called for stronger protection of children online, and 87% said online manipulation poses a threat to democracy.