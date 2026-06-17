'I hope that this agreement will contribute to strengthening mutual trust, security, stability in Middle East,' pontiff says

Pope Leo stresses need for US-Iran deal to enhance security, stability across Middle East 'I hope that this agreement will contribute to strengthening mutual trust, security, stability in Middle East,' pontiff says

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday stressed the need for the recently announced agreement between the US and Iran to enforce security and stability across the Middle East.

"I hope that this agreement will contribute to strengthening mutual trust, security, and stability in the Middle East, and promote paths of dialogue and cooperation among the peoples," the pontiff said through US social media platform X.

He also welcomed, "with satisfaction," the agreement as an "encouraging outcome of patient work in dialogue and negotiation."

"I express my gratitude to the countries that have strived to foster the encounter between the parties and make such an understanding possible," the pope added.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce this April through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement this Monday to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.