EU, UK reaffirm joint commitment to deepen ties for businesses, European security Von der Leyen, Starmer meet on sidelines of European Political Community summit in Armenia

The EU and the UK reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening relations in a move aimed at delivering tangible benefits for consumers and businesses while enhancing collective European security, officials said on Monday.

Meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Armenia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of closer cooperation amid ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges facing the continent.

According to a written statement, discussions focused on advancing practical cooperation between Brussels and London, with an emphasis on boosting economic resilience, supporting business growth, and ensuring stability across Europe.

Officials also highlighted the strategic importance of EU-UK alignment in addressing shared security concerns, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and broader regional instability.

The talks underscored a mutual interest in building a more structured and forward-looking partnership ahead of the upcoming EU-UK summit, where both sides are expected to explore further areas of cooperation.

Starmer also met with European Council President Antonio Costa.

"From Ukraine to the Middle East and Iran, the EU and the UK will continue working side-by-side. The upcoming EU-UK Summit will be an important moment to deliver on our commitments and further strengthen our bilateral relation," Costa said through US social media company X after the meeting.