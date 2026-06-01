Ukrainian president claims nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity was offline as of May

Zelenskyy says Ukraine's drone attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure yield results Ukrainian president claims nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity was offline as of May

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Kyiv's campaign of what he described as "long-range sanctions" against Russian military and energy infrastructure is producing results.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces can now strike Russian logistics routes across nearly the entire depth of Ukrainian territory currently under Russian control.

According to Zelenskyy, there are “practically no safe roads left” in southern and eastern Ukraine, linking the attacks to reported fuel shortages in Crimea and other Russian-controlled areas.

“The plan of our long-range sanctions is being implemented step by step,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukrainian forces struck 15 Russian oil refineries between January and May and claimed that nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity was offline as of May.

Zelenskyy also claimed that Russia had introduced restrictions on exports of aviation fuel and gasoline and was considering limiting diesel exports.

Russia has not commented on Zelenskyy’s latest claims regarding damage to its oil industry or logistics network.