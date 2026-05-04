EU foreign policy chief calls timing of possible US troop withdrawal ‘surprising’ Kaja Kallas urges stronger European role within NATO

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday that the timing of a potential withdrawal of US troops from Europe -- reportedly expected within six to 12 months -- was “surprising,” underscoring the need for Europe to strengthen its role within NATO.

“There has been discussion for a long time about the possible withdrawal of US troops from Europe. However, the timing of this announcement comes as a surprise,” she said during the 8th meeting of the European Political Community in Yerevan.

Kallas said the development highlights the need to “significantly strengthen the European pillar within NATO” and for Europe to “do more ourselves.”

“American troops are in Europe not only to protect European interests, but also American interests,” she added.

Asked about the stance of Donald Trump, Kallas said no US representatives were present at the meeting to clarify the administration’s position.

The remarks come after the Pentagon announced a reduction in US troop presence in Germany, the largest American military hub in Europe, amid growing tensions between Washington and its European allies over the Iran war and tariffs.

A Pentagon spokesperson said about 5,000 troops would be withdrawn from Germany following an order by the US defense chief.

The move follows comments by Trump indicating that Washington is reviewing its military footprint in Germany, after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the US for lacking a clear exit strategy in the Iran war.

She also highlighted the strategic importance of the Caucasus region amid ongoing tensions, including the war involving Iran, noting that the Yerevan summit underscored the importance of resilience and connectivity.

Kallas described the Middle Corridor as “extremely important,” saying recent developments in the Middle East have reinforced the need to diversify trade routes and reduce reliance on vulnerable transit paths.

“That is why connectivity and these alternative routes are so crucial,” she said.

Kallas also addressed Armenia’s political trajectory, saying decisions on a potential European perspective ultimately rest with the Armenian people ahead of upcoming elections.