EU deploys emergency aid to Venezuela after deadly earthquakes 8 member states mobilized aid, while bloc's Copernicus satellite service activated to support relief efforts

The European Union has deployed emergency assistance to Venezuela following two powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24, causing significant casualties and damage, the European Commission said on Friday.

Eight EU member states—the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Portugal, and the Netherlands—have mobilized support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, including rescue teams, medical personnel, and equipment, according to a statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with Venezuela, saying the bloc stands with the country "at this time of great tragedy and catastrophe."

"Venezuela is not alone," she said.

More than 520 emergency responders from the participating member states have been mobilized so far.

Italy is dispatching a medical team, while Luxembourg is providing telecommunications, shelter, and energy equipment.

The EU has also activated its Copernicus satellite service in emergency mapping mode to support relief efforts on the ground.

The Copernicus Emergency Management Service uses satellite imagery and geospatial data to assist authorities responding to natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide.

The European Commission said it remains ready to provide additional support as the situation develops.

The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to 589, while the number of injured has reached 2,980, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.

Search and rescue operations are continuing across the country, while authorities fear the number of dead and injured may rise further.