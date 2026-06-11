EU countries weigh overhaul of bloc's diplomatic service: Report

EU member states are discussing a possible overhaul of the bloc's diplomatic service, including proposals that could reduce the powers of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and redistribute responsibilities to other institutions, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

According to the report, France and Germany are among the countries considering reforms to the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU's diplomatic arm, amid concerns that it has struggled to respond effectively to major geopolitical challenges.

"It is clear that (the EEAS) doesn't work the way it should in today's world. It is dysfunctional," one official told the newspaper, arguing that structural changes were needed.

The discussions come amid Russia's war in Ukraine, tensions involving Iran, and shifting US policies under President Donald Trump, as well as growing use of tariffs, economic coercion, and energy supplies as foreign policy tools.

The Financial Times, citing senior officials, said some member states believe there is too much overlap between the EEAS, national foreign ministries, and the foreign affairs departments of EU institutions, leading to coordination problems.

One proposal reportedly under consideration would limit the autonomy of the EU's top diplomat and reduce her control over the network of more than 140 EU delegations worldwide.

The report said the restructuring could be carried out without changing EU treaties, although any reforms would require unanimous backing from all 27 member states.

A representative for Kallas told the Financial Times that she remains focused on strengthening both the EEAS and the European Commission, adding that "the EU's foreign policy is strong when EU member states are united."

The EEAS is also conducting internal studies on potential reform ideas, according to the Financial Times.

Stefan Lehne, a former EU official and senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, told the newspaper that the EU's foreign policy performance in recent years had fallen short of expectations.

"If you look at the development of EU foreign policy over the past five years, it is quite clear that the results have not been positive," he said. "There is a need to respond to the negative environment all around, and institutional change is one way to do this. It would be strange not to adjust the instruments and structure to the new reality that the EU faces today."