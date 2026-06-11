‘Europe keeps its promises,’ Merz says, adding he expects EU-US trade deal to win backing of majority of European lawmakers

German chancellor expects EU Parliament to approve US trade deal next week ‘Europe keeps its promises,’ Merz says, adding he expects EU-US trade deal to win backing of majority of European lawmakers

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday he is confident the European Parliament will approve a major trade agreement with the US next week, calling it proof that “Europe keeps its promises.”

In a statement to the German parliament, Merz expressed optimism that the deal — reached with US President Donald Trump last July — would secure broad support from European lawmakers and clear a major hurdle in transatlantic ties.

“I want to say it right here and now. I am counting on broad support in the European Parliament next week,” Merz said. “This will be a clear signal that Europe keeps its promises. In turn, we expect the same from our partners.”

The EU-US trade agreement had faced repeated delays in the European Parliament earlier this year amid renewed tariff threats from Trump, tensions over Greenland and concerns among lawmakers about several provisions in the pact.

Chancellor Merz said the European Union is on track to resolve trade frictions with the Trump administration while also strengthening ties with other global partners to reduce dependence on any single country and promote open, fair global trade.

He pointed to recent progress, including the signing three weeks ago of a modernized EU-Mexico agreement and the provisional application since May 1 of the trade deal with the Mercosur countries. Negotiations with India, Australia, and Indonesia have been completed, while talks with Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand are progressing well, he said.

“All of this shows that we are a highly desirable partner on the world stage,” Merz told lawmakers. “There are countries that want to maintain a rules-based order in the world and expand it together with us. Europe will play an active role in this process,” he added.