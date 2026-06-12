Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen say enlargement is ‘best investment in our shared future’

EU agrees to open 1st accession negotiations cluster with Ukraine, Moldova Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen say enlargement is ‘best investment in our shared future’

The European Union announced on Friday that member states had agreed to open the first cluster of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, marking a new step in the bloc's enlargement process.

In a joint statement, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said an intergovernmental conference scheduled for Monday would formally launch negotiations on the "fundamentals" cluster, which covers areas including the rule of law and democratic institutions.

"This is a recognition of the determination, courage and hard work shown by both countries in advancing reforms, even in the face of immense challenges. And a signal that the EU’s offer of peace, stability and opportunity is unmatchable," they said.

Describing the cluster as "the backbone of the accession process," the statement said it focuses on the core values and principles on which the EU is built.

Calling enlargement a "strategic choice," the two leaders said bringing European nations closer together would strengthen peace, security and prosperity across the continent.

"In a world marked by growing uncertainty, a larger European Union is in our common interest. Enlargement remains one of the EU’s greatest success stories and our best investment in our shared future," they said.

Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted candidate status in June of the same year.

Ukraine submitted its application shortly after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, received candidate status later that year and formally opened accession negotiations in 2024.