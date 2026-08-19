30% of Czech Republic has faced insufficient soil moisture since beginning of year

Czech Republic this year has faced soil moisture deficit: Researchers 30% of Czech Republic has faced insufficient soil moisture since beginning of year

The Czech Republic has seen a record period of insufficient soil moisture this year, Czech Radio reported Wednesday.

On the InterSucho website, researchers from the CzechGlobe Global Change Research Institute said that since the beginning of the year, around 30% of the country has faced insufficient soil moisture.

Southern and central Moravia and the leeward side of the Ore Mountains have been particularly affected. For years, these areas had already reportedly faced persistent soil moisture deficits, said a report by the institute.

It added that over the past month, some parts of the Czech Republic have gotten no rainfall at all.