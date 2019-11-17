Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
British Daesh/ISIS suspect charged with terror offences

Mamun Rashid deported to UK from Turkey last Thursday

Ahmet Gurhan Kartal   | 17.11.2019
LONDON

Deported to the U.K. from Turkey over his links with the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS last Thursday, a British man has been charged with terrorism offences in his country on Sunday.

Mamun Rashid, 26, from east London, was charged with plotting terrorist acts, said a statement from Metropolitan Police.

“The charge follows his arrest on Thursday, 14 November at Heathrow airport after arriving on an inbound flight to the U.K. from Turkey,” it said.

Rashid was arrested on his arrival in London with suspicion of terrorism.

Earlier, Turkey said it was deporting a U.K. citizen who was under their custody for being a member of Daesh/ISIS.

Ankara said that it would send Daesh/ISIS members back to their countries, but several European countries refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

Rashid will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the police statement said.

