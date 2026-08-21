Belgium calls Israel’s E1 settlement decision ‘unacceptable’

Belgium on Friday joined several European countries in condemning Israel’s decision to advance construction tenders for the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said.

“Belgium joins the countries that find it unacceptable that the Israeli authorities have taken a decision contrary to international law,” Prevot said on US social media company X.

He said the decision jeopardizes prospects for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

“The settlements are illegal,” Prevot said.

He added that the Belgian government continues to oppose settlement activity and supports preserving the prospects for a peaceful and lasting two-state solution.

Belgium’s comments came a day after the UK, Italy, France and Germany condemned Israel’s decision to publish construction tenders for the E1 settlement project, saying the move would threaten prospects for a two-state solution by undermining the territorial contiguity of Palestinian territories.