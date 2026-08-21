Foreign Ministry says it does not accept perpetrators’ evasion of legal, moral responsibility

Poland summons Israeli envoy over decision to close probe into World Central Kitchen strike Foreign Ministry says it does not accept perpetrators’ evasion of legal, moral responsibility

Poland on Thursday summoned the Israeli ambassador in Warsaw following Tel Aviv’s decision to close its criminal investigation into the deaths of Polish aid worker Damian Sobol and his World Central Kitchen (WCK) colleagues.

The Foreign Ministry said Israel’s decision not to pursue criminal proceedings against those responsible for the killing of WCK employees, including 35-year-old Polish national Damian Sobol, in Gaza was a “great disappointment.”

“In connection with this decision, the Ambassador of Israel in Warsaw was summoned to the Ministry,” the ministry wrote on US social media platform X.

It added: “The Polish side conveyed a critical assessment of the actions taken so far to clarify the causes and course of the tragedy, informed that the investigation into this matter is being conducted in parallel by the District Prosecutor's Office in Przemysl.”

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that the circumstances surrounding the killing of WCK employees in April 2024 should be fully clarified, adding that it does not accept the perpetrators’ evasion of legal and moral responsibility.