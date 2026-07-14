‘Firefighters managed to make a small opening into one of the elevators and discovered several victims,’ mayor says

At least 2 dead, 4 missing after fire at building under renovation in Brussels ‘Firefighters managed to make a small opening into one of the elevators and discovered several victims,’ mayor says

At least two people were killed and four others remained missing after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at a building under renovation in central Brussels, Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported, citing the Brussels Labour Prosecutor's Office.

"Firefighters managed to make a small opening into one of the elevators and discovered several victims," spokesperson at the prosecutors office Brecht Speybrouck said.

He added that at least two bodies were recovered while the search for four missing people was continuing.

The fire started on the second floor of the building before spreading through its three elevator shafts.

Authorities said at least two bodies were found inside one elevator, while search operations were focused on another area after a construction hoist collapsed.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close described the incident as "a tragedy that deeply affects us."

"My thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones, as well as the injured and the workers who were inside the building," he said.

Earlier, two people suffering from burns were taken to the Military Hospital in Neder-over-Heembeek, while a firefighter was treated at the scene for heat-related illness.

The evacuated construction workers received psychological support from the Belgian Red Cross, while medical and psychosocial emergency plans were activated, according to Brussels fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.