300,000 Dutch households severely hit by energy crisis

Around 300,000 households in the Netherlands are expected to be severely affected by the ongoing energy crisis, according to research by the Netherlands Central Planning Bureau (CPB), as reported by NOS News on Thursday.

The bureau said low-income households could lose up to 6% of purchasing power, while those earning up to the median income may see declines of up to 4%.

The most affected are households with low incomes but high energy or transport costs, particularly those living in poorly insulated homes or commuting long distances.

For the average Dutch household, the impact is expected to remain limited at less than 1%.

The bureau said the severity of the crisis is linked to global energy developments, including tensions affecting oil and gas flows through key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, although prices have eased following recent diplomatic developments.

The report also noted that debate in the Netherlands has focused on fuel prices, with the government opting against broad tax cuts and instead introducing targeted support measures.

The bureau said more sustainable housing and targeted schemes such as discounted electric leasing could help reduce long-term pressure on vulnerable households.