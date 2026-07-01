Local radio station initially reported that victims were from facility where adults with mental and multiple disabilities live

3 killed in German apartment fire Local radio station initially reported that victims were from facility where adults with mental and multiple disabilities live

Three people died in an apartment building fire in the western German city of Monschau, media reports said Wednesday.

The fire also spread to a facility of Catholic aid group Caritas where adults with mental and multiple disabilities live. ​​​​​​​

According to police, it is still unclear which building the victims were from. The buildings are located close to one another, a spokeswoman told Bild daily.

Private radio station Antenne AC initially reported that the victims were from the Caritas facility.

Several other people were injured and are currently being examined. They suffered smoke inhalation, police said. The exact number has not yet been determined.