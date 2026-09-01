Ukrainian president says ‘absolute majority’ of Russian president’s society would agree to stop war at line of contact

Zelenskyy claims that Putin 'personally wants more war' Ukrainian president says ‘absolute majority’ of Russian president’s society would agree to stop war at line of contact

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “personally” interested in continuing the war between the two countries, a conflict now well into its fifth year.

In an evening address, Zelenskyy also said that an “absolute majority” of Putin’s “own society” would agree to stop the war along the line of contact.

“For now, unfortunately, all the intel – both ours and our partners’ – and all the signals from Russia indicate that the Russian leader personally wants more war,” he said.

Zelenskyy added that he had a phone call with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss preparations for a meeting and further communication with the Russian side, as well as a potential visit by them to Ukraine.

“We discussed what could be done to encourage Russia to move toward ending the war,” he said. “The mood needs to be appropriate in Moscow, with Putin. A mood to end the war, not to wage it.”

“We will see what the representatives of the American president manage to achieve. September may change a lot,” he added.