Xi makes remarks during meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek

China’s Xi flags ‘notable increase’ in global uncertainty in talks with Putin Xi makes remarks during meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday flagged a “notable increase” in “uncertain” and “unpredictable” factors amid what he described as accelerating profound changes unseen in a century.

“But the pursuit of people across the world of peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes remains unchanged,” Xi was quoted as saying by Beijing-based Xinhua News Agency.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek.

The two leaders also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

Xi further said that the foundation of China-Russia relations will become “ever stronger” and “ever steadier,” with their future “ever brighter” under his and Putin’s strategic guidance and through the joint efforts of both sides.

