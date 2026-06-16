No injuries or damage reported on yacht sailing about 20 miles south of Isle of Wight

Russian frigate fires warning shots near British yacht: Report No injuries or damage reported on yacht sailing about 20 miles south of Isle of Wight

The UK Defense Ministry is investigating reports that a Russian frigate fired warning shots within 500 meters of a British yacht sailing about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the Isle of Wight.

According to British media reports, no injuries or damage have been reported on the yacht, which is continuing its journey. A vessel from HMS Tyne has visited the yacht to gather details and check that the crew is safe.

The incident comes days after the UK seized a Russia-linked oil tanker off the coast of the Isle of Wight. It was the first time British forces have led the seizure of a sanctioned vessel since the start of the war against Ukraine.

Separately, the UK Foreign Office has introduced new sanctions against Russia, aimed at its shadow fleet and individuals believed to be involved in supporting its oil trade.