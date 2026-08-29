Gov’t says decree signed on extension to ‘maintain stability in domestic fuel market,’ also covers marine fuel, gas oils

Russia extends ban on ‌diesel exports until Sept. 30 Gov’t says decree signed on extension to ‘maintain stability in domestic fuel market,’ also covers marine fuel, gas oils

Russia said on Saturday that it has extended a ban on the export of certain fuel types, including diesel, until Sept. 30.

The government said in a statement that a decree on the extension was signed and also covers the export of marine fuel and gas oils by Russian producers.

“The decision was made to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market,” the statement said, noting that a general ban on fuel exports is still in effect until Jan. 31, 2027.

The ban on diesel, marine fuel and gas oils exports was due to expire on Monday.

Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in recent months have contributed to difficulties in the country’s fuel sector.