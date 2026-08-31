Moscow says EU plotting to disrupt September elections in Russia Russian intelligence says EU preparing efforts to disrupt and discredit September elections

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday that the EU was preparing efforts to disrupt and discredit Russia's upcoming elections.

In a statement published ahead of Russia's September voting, the SVR alleged that European countries were pursuing a strategy aimed at destabilizing Russia, disrupting the electoral process and undermining the results of the vote.

The agency said that European countries had encouraged Ukraine to intensify attacks on targets inside Russia and were discussing possible cyberattacks against election infrastructure.

The SVR also alleged that European governments were working with Russian opposition groups based abroad to encourage voters to boycott the elections and challenge the results after the vote.

According to the agency, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament could be drafting statements rejecting the results of the Russian elections, citing alleged violations during their preparation and conduct.

Commenting on the SVR's claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had extensive experience with what he described as attempts to interfere in its elections.

"Provocative efforts have existed, do exist and will continue to exist. We have plenty of experience in this regard," he said.

He said the relevant Russian authorities would take the necessary measures.

Asked whether European countries would recognize the results of the Russian elections, Peskov said the issue was of little importance to Moscow.

"Whether the Europeans recognize our elections or not is a matter of secondary importance," he said.

Russia is due to hold elections for the ninth State Duma from Sept. 18-20, with all 450 seats in the lower house at stake. The vote will take place alongside regional and local elections across the country.