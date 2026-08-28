‘It's a real problem, but we'll solve it, no matter how much some people might want it,’ says Belarusian president in meeting with Russian prime minister in Moscow

Lukashenko says Belarus, Russia to resolve ‘common problem’ on their respective southern, western borders ‘It's a real problem, but we'll solve it, no matter how much some people might want it,’ says Belarusian president in meeting with Russian prime minister in Moscow

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday said his country and Russia will resolve what he described as the “common problem” on their southern and western border, respectively.

“Looking ahead, today we'll also discuss our common problem, which we're facing in southern Belarus and western Russia. It's a real problem, but we'll solve it, no matter how much some people might want it,” Lukashenko said in a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

Lukashenko thanked Mishustin and his government for the fulfillment of their obligations to Belarus thus far, and expressed his country will also do so and “even exceed them.”

“I must once again assure you publicly that everything we have planned is being fulfilled and will be fulfilled: from the smallest things like fuel, diesel, various types of gasoline, and so on, to food supplies,” Lukashenko added.

Mishustin assured Lukashenko that they are implementing all decisions made at the highest level, and that issues raised at the presidential level are under the constant supervision of their governments.

Mishustin said he and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Turchin reviewed their entire bilateral agenda, as well as issues related to the Eurasian Economic Union. He added that mutual trade turnover is “growing systematically,” hoping they can “further improve its structure.”

