Russian foreign minister accuses UK of playing ‘most negative’ role in Ukraine war Sergey Lavrov accuses Ukrainian president of seeking to destabilize Russian society through attacks on oil refineries, marketplaces

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday accused the UK of playing the “most negative” role in the ongoing Ukraine war.

“Britain's role is the most negative, as it has been for centuries,” Lavrov said during an interview with the Moscow-headquartered RBC media group, arguing that this is certain in relation to Russia, but also with Western countries, including the US.

Lavrov accused the UK of constantly taking actions against Russia since the time of Ivan IV, commonly known as Ivan the Terrible, saying that while there was a period during World War II when London and Washington, were “very helpful,” a “diplomatic maneuvering game” began after the end of World War II.

Arguing that the root causes of every crisis that has arisen around Russia were “brought in from outside,” Lavrov said this applied to the UK and the Europeans.

Lavrov further accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of seeking to destabilize Russian society by attacking oil refineries and marketplaces.

Moscow and Kyiv have increasingly targeted each other's logistics centers, as well as port and energy infrastructure over recent months.

Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining that their strikes are directed at military targets or facilities linked to military activities.

Speaking about a recent visit to Moscow by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, Lavrov said there were no secrets during his talks with the papal envoy and that they revealed "practically everything” at their joint press conference Tuesday.

Lavrov said Gallagher expressed the Vatican’s interest in ending the more than four-year war as quickly as possible and that, in this regard, he pointed out to the envoy that Moscow had no shortage of goodwill for a settlement.

He went on to say that, in response to his listing of Russia’s goodwill efforts, the papal envoy “had no counterarguments” other than to reaffirm a swift ending to the war.

Commenting on CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s recent visit to the Russian capital, the top diplomat said there are rules governing how intelligence agencies interact and that there is nothing unusual about these interactions taking place in silence.