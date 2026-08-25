Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says Moscow is trying to intimidate Ukraine’s supporters and disrupt military aid through sabotage and other hybrid operations

Finland warns Russia is escalating hybrid attacks across Europe Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says Moscow is trying to intimidate Ukraine’s supporters and disrupt military aid through sabotage and other hybrid operations

Finland’s prime minister warned Tuesday that Russia is intensifying hybrid attacks across Europe, targeting critical infrastructure and defense-related sites in an effort to intimidate countries supporting Ukraine and weaken military assistance to Kyiv.

“I am more pessimistic,” Petteri Orpo told Finnish daily Iltalehti. “Of course, it is based on all the information I have received, and I also follow what is happening in neighboring countries, in Europe. Russia is acting aggressively.”

Orpo pointed to recent incidents in Estonia, Bulgaria, Italy, and Germany. While authorities are investigating each case separately, he said officials are also examining their timing in the broader context of possible sabotage and other hybrid threats.

“I think we need to be prepared and vigilant, because Russia is clearly trying to escalate the situation,” he said, adding that Moscow is trying to pressure countries that support Ukraine so that military aid will diminish. He vowed that strategy would fail.

“I can tell you that it won’t happen. It will work the opposite,” he stressed. “We must continue to offer Ukraine our strongest possible support for as long as necessary. I cannot stress this enough.”

Higher likelihood of sabotage

Iltalehti reported that the Finnish government has received updated threat assessments from the country’s intelligence services. Those assessments conclude that suspected sabotage operations linked to Russian intelligence are now considered more likely in Finland than before.

According to sources cited by the newspaper, Russia is focusing on arms shipments and weapons-production sites, including factories that manufacture ammunition and drones for Ukraine.

The paper cited several recent incidents elsewhere in Europe as examples: an attempted arson attack in the Estonian capital Tallinn on a company producing autonomous ground-combat systems; an explosion at an ammunition depot in Bulgaria; a fire at a munitions plant in Italy; and an explosive-laden drone attack targeting a Ukrainian transport aircraft in Germany.

Intelligence sources also warned that Russia may attempt to strike a Finnish munitions or weapons factory, or a weapons depot.

At 1,343 kilometers (834 miles), Finland has the longest border of any NATO or European Union member state with Russia.

The Soviet Union invaded Finland in November 1939. The Winter War, as it is known, lasted for over three months and despite heavy losses, the USSR won.

