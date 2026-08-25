Vatican offers ‘good offices’ to help achieve settlement in Russia-Ukraine war Papal envoy says Vatican will continue supporting dialogue while providing humanitarian assistance

The Vatican offered its “good offices” Tuesday to help achieve a settlement in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying it would continue supporting efforts to create space for dialogue.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher said the Vatican would continue supporting efforts to achieve a settlement.



Gallagher, the Vatican's secretary for relations with states, said it would contribute to and offer space for dialogue while continuing its charitable and humanitarian efforts.

“Indeed, we offer our good offices in any way that can help, in the hope that the much desired peace can be achieved as soon as possible,” Gallagher said.

“This is my sincere wish for the people of the Russian Federation, for the Ukrainian people, and all those who continue to suffer on account of this tragic war,” he added.

Gallagher expressed gratitude for what he described as a “frank and constructive” conversation with Lavrov.

He said the Ukraine war was among several topics they discussed and that, despite “substantial” differences and “numerous important points” of convergence, both sides reaffirmed the need to keep communication channels open.

Gallagher said the Vatican continued to follow the war with “deep concern.”

During his meeting with Lavrov, Gallagher said he reiterated Pope Leo XIV’s appeal to end hostilities and begin “authentic negotiations with the support of the international community.”

“The position of the Holy See remains clear. The conflict cannot be resolved by military means. It is essential to create the conditions for a serious political and diplomatic process,” he said.

Gallagher urged Moscow and Kyiv to “demonstrate openness and goodwill so that such dialogue can become a reality.” He also reiterated the need to respect international humanitarian law.

“Peace must be founded on the full respect of international law and of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” he added.

For his part, Lavrov said he conveyed Moscow’s gratitude to the Vatican for what he described as its balanced position on the situation in and around Ukraine.



“We outlined Russia's principled approaches to resolving the Ukrainian crisis by addressing its root causes and reaffirmed our appreciation for the Vatican's active engagement in resolving a number of pressing humanitarian issues within the conflict in Ukraine,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov said Russia and the Vatican maintained a trusting relationship and that Moscow supported efforts to inject new momentum into inter-church dialogue.

He also expressed hope that Vatican officials would pay attention to issues raised by Russia in their contacts with the Ukrainian side.

Lavrov said he informed Gallagher of Russia's readiness to resume political consultations at the deputy foreign minister level.

He added that Moscow was also ready to resume “targeted” consultations between the two sides' ministries on specific issues at the expert level.

