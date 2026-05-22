Türkiye's BIST 100 index opens Friday lower

The BIST 100, the benchmark index of Borsa Istanbul, opened Friday at 12,966.26 points, down 1.50%, or 197.63 points, from the previous close.

On Thursday, the BIST 100 lost 6.05% to close at 13,163.88 points, with a daily transaction volume of 163.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.56 billion).

As of 09.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.7425 liras to the US dollar, 53.1005 to the euro, and 61.6920 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,527.70, while Brent crude oil futures traded at $105.27 per barrel.