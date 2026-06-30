Türkiye, EU underline railway freight cooperation through intermodal transport project U-IMT Project aimed at making rail freight more competitive, boosting Middle Corridor capacity, says Turkish transport minister

Türkiye and the European Union underlined cooperation in railway freight and connectivity as the Strengthening Intermodal Transport Services in the Turkish Railway Sector Project came to a close on Tuesday.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the closing meeting of the U-IMT Project was held with the participation of Marta Kos, the EU commissioner for enlargement.

“With the U-IMT Project, we achieved significant gains that will make our railway freight transport more competitive, increase the capacity of the Middle Corridor, and advance our cooperation with the European Union in the field of connectivity,” Uraloglu said.

He said Türkiye would continue connectivity-focused efforts that enhance the country’s logistics capacity and strengthen trade corridors extending from the Gulf region to Europe.

The project, co-financed by the EU and Türkiye, was designed to improve intermodal freight services in the Turkish railway sector and support a shift toward a safer, more environmentally friendly, and balanced transport system.

It also aimed to prepare an action plan for intermodal freight services, identify strategic infrastructure needs, and strengthen the institutional capacity of relevant Turkish transport authorities.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, has gained importance as an alternative trade route linking Asia and Europe through Türkiye, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Uraloglu thanked Kos for attending the program and for her contribution to Türkiye-EU cooperation.