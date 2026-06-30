Nadiem Makarim was prosecuted for costing state $121.8M in losses through procurement of Chromebooks

Ex-Indonesian education minister, businessman Makarim gets 10-year jail term in corruption case Nadiem Makarim was prosecuted for costing state $121.8M in losses through procurement of Chromebooks

A former Indonesian education minister and businessman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday in a corruption case.

The Jakarta Corruption Court also imposed a fine of 1 billion Indonesian rupiah ($55,000) on Nadiem Makarim, according to local daily The Jakarta Globe.

Makarim was accused by prosecutors last month of causing 2.18 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($121.8 million) in state losses through the procurement of Chromebook laptops and Chrome Device Management software between 2020 and 2022 under the Education Ministry's digitization program.

Prosecutors alleged that Makarim conspired with several ministry officials and associates to manipulate the procurement process, saying it violated government procurement regulations and included unnecessary software that offered limited benefits to schools.

Makarim strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Makarim served as education minister from 2019 to 2024. He is also the co-founder of ride-hailing company Gojek, which was established in 2009.

Several other defendants had previously been convicted in the case, including former ministry officials Sri Wahyuningsih and Mulyatsyah, who received prison terms of four years and 4 1/2 years, respectively.

Technology consultant Ibrahim Arief was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday in a related case, while former special staff member Jurist Tan remains at large.

The verdict can still be appealed.