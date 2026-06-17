Turkish stock exchange up at midweek's open BIST 100 index earns over 90 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 14,583.18 points, up 0.62% or 90.09 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 rose 0.32% to close at 14,493.09 points, with a daily transaction volume of 191.8 billion Turkish liras ($4.14 billion).

As of 10 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.3180 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.9165 to the euro, and 62.3175 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,330, while Brent crude oil was trading at around $78.40 per barrel.