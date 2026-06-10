Small office can be ready for use 2 to 3 hours after being unloaded from vehicle, company manager says

Turkish firm Karmod offers ready-to-use offices for remote work sites Small office can be ready for use 2 to 3 hours after being unloaded from vehicle, company manager says

Turkish modular building manufacturer Karmod Kabin is providing ready-to-use office solutions for remote and open-field operations, with units that can be installed and made operational on the same day they are delivered, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Karmod produces prefabricated office units of up to 54 square meters that can be transported on a single truck.

Karmod Kabin General Manager Zekai Kucuk said the company’s Metropol office model offers a practical workspace solution for locations such as dam construction sites, mining operations, forestry facilities and national parks.

Kucuk noted that the Metropol offices are designed as long-lasting mobile units and are part of the company’s sustainable building portfolio.

“The most important feature of our Metropol structure is that the entire production process is completed in the factory. Walls, roofing, insulation, as well as electrical and plumbing systems are fully installed at our facilities. This eliminates construction processes at the project site and helps address the shortage of skilled labor often experienced in rural areas,” he said.

He added that the light steel-framed structures are largely recyclable and can be integrated with solar and wind energy systems.

“With their long service life, portability and recyclability, our Metropol cabins are among sustainable building solutions,” Kucuk said. “We provide safe and practical offices for field operations in areas such as dams, mines, forestry enterprises and national parks.”

Kucuk said the structures are designed for easy transportation and rapid deployment.

“We ship our Metropol cabin model in seven different size options of up to 32 square meters, fully equipped and ready for use,” he said. “The units can be used immediately once placed on site.”

For larger workspace requirements, Kucuk said the company has developed 42-square-meter and 54-square-meter Metropol office models, which are delivered in two modules and transported on a single truck.

“Our teams can assemble the units anywhere in Türkiye on the same day,” Kucuk said.

“A 42-square-meter or 54-square-meter office can be ready for use within approximately two to three hours after being unloaded from the vehicle,” he added.