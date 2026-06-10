Ottawa ‘can be a supplier you need in a volatile world,’ Tim Hodgson tells Global Energy Show in Canadian city of Calgary

Canada 'open for business,' natural resources minister tells int’l energy conference Ottawa ‘can be a supplier you need in a volatile world,’ Tim Hodgson tells Global Energy Show in Canadian city of Calgary

Canada’s Federal natural resources minister brought the Global Energy Show in Calgary a message for international delegates: "Canada can be a supplier you need in a volatile world."

Tim Hodgson told the opening session at the conference and trade show on Tuesday that Canada is reliable, democratic and "once again open for business," according to CBC News.

Middle East tensions have unsettled energy markets and Canada seeks to strengthen its role as a dependable global energy supplier.

Organizers expected 30,000 attendees this year, with more international participants than in previous years.

"We all know energy policy is now economic policy. It is security policy. It is trade policy. It is investment policy," Hodgson said.

"The world is not waiting for Canada. But Canada is not waiting either. We're rising to the moment."

